Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Center Ryan Jensen carted off the field with knee injury

The first injury of training camp occurred for the Buccaneers and is a scary one. During day two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp practice, Bucs pro bowl center Ryan Jensen was rolled up by a defensive lineman during the play and fell clutching his knee. The cart was quickly brought out for Jensen who could not stand under his weight and was taken to the locker room for the remainder of practice. The full extent of Jensen’s injury is currently unknown, but head coach Todd Bowles did say that the team will know the full extent of the injury later.

In the event that Jensen misses any practice time or more, the team would look to second-year center Robert Hainsey to fill in the role of starting center in Jensen’s absence. Hainsey, a third-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, has shown good progress since his rookie season and was slated to compete with this year’s second-round draft pick Luke Goedeke and veteran Aaron Stinnie for the job of starting LG on the Bucs offensive line. However, it appears Hainsey will get more work moving forward at the center position, a spot where he played and practiced the entirety of last season.

To see the full video of the Ryan Jensen play where he received his injury, click the video below.