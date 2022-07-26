Buccaneers sign veteran receiver Julio Jones

Tampa Bay Buccaneers began reporting for training camp and they will be seeing a new face inside the walls of their training facility.

The Bucs have signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal per various reports. The former Atlanta Falcons star — who often caused problems for the Tampa Bay defense twice a season — will be donning the pewter helmet and try to revive he’s career with quarterback Tom Brady throwing him the football.

Jones is coming off a injury-plagued season with the Tennessee Titans where he accounted for just 31 receptions and 434 yards with just one touchdown in 10 games.

If the 33-year-old Jones can stay healthy, the signing will end up being a big addition for the Bucs as they can take their time getting receiver Chris Godwin back on the field after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Jones will join a wide receiver group that already features Godwin, Mike Evans, and Russell Gage.