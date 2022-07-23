Top draft pick Logan Hall agrees to terms with Buccaneers

Rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall has officially agreed to terms on his 4-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hall – the first player selected in Round 2 – was the highest-drafted player who’d yet to sign a contract. He’ll report with Tampa’s rookies on Saturday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2022

Hall, who the team drafted 33rd overall in the second round, was the highest remaining pick who had yet to sign his deal. While contract values are slotted (Hall’s is worth about $9.3 million total), the guarantees are negotiable and have been a sticking point for several second-round rookies this year — likely due to the Texans signing picks 37 (Jalen Pitre) and 44 (John Metchie III) with higher guarantees than last year, resulting in players picked above those slots wanting more.

With negotiations resolved, Hall will be ready to report with other rookies when training camp opens Saturday. It’s a critical addition, as Hall will be expected to assume a prominent role on the defense from the get-go as the team’s top draft pick.

The versatile 22-year-old defensive lineman out of Houston will be expected to shoulder a big chunk of Ndamukong Suh’s snaps since the team elected not to bring the veteran back. The Bucs did sign Akiem Hicks as well, but he’ll likely play on a pitch count to keep him fresh and avoid injuries. The 32-year-old Hicks, while still disruptive, has missed 21 games in the last three years.

Only fourth-round tight end Cade Otton remains unsigned, but it’s expected that he’ll be inked shortly as well, per Rick Stroud.