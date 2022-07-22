Bucs Nation Podcast: Days away from first Bucs training camp under Bowles

Over the past month Trey Downey and Len Martez have previewed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional foes. This week it is time for the Downey & Martez Buccaneers training camp preview.

The guys opened the show by discussing running back Leonard Fournette’s weight and how much of a storyline that will be throughout camp. The guys then moved on to what they agreed is the biggest storyline of training camp, the offensive line. The guys discussed and debated who might end up with the final starting guard position between Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey, and Luke Goedeke.

The guys also discussed the tight end position including the signing of free agent Kyle Rudolph and rookie Cade Otton being cleared to practice.

Finally, the gents moved on to the defensive side of the ball. Len told you why safety Mike Edwards should have an edge over newly acquired Logan Ryan for one of the starting safety positions. Trey told you why he thinks defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches could push Akiem Hicks for playing time and Len explained why that would be a big issue if it were to happen.

