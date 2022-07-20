Bucs reportedly sign Kyle Rudolph to one-year deal

When Rob Gronkowski retired, it left a big hole in the tight end room and the Buccaneers would have to come up with a solution and it appears they have found their answer.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Tuesday night that veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph would be joining the Bucs on a one year deal.

Tom Brady has a new tight-end target in Tampa: Former Vikings’ and Giants’ veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

It was reported last week that the Bucs had interest in Rudolph and now they finally get the deal done and Tampa adds solid depth to their tight end room.

Rudolph is 32 years old and spent 2021 with the New York Giants but before that spent a decade with the Minnesota Vikings where he made two pro bowls in 2012 and 2017 respectively. Rudolph has been very durable over his career where he has played in over 10 games in a season nine times.

While he is not likely to put up the same numbers he did in Minnesota a few years ago, he was one of the top available tight ends still on the free agent market and can still be a productive option when called upon. Rudolph will certainly fill an important role in Tampa Bay.

Time will tell if more moves are coming from the Bucs, but they check off at least one question mark with this signing.