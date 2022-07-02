Bucs Nation Podcast: With Ryan Gone Buccaneers Divisional Foe Starting From Scratch

July is here and that means NFL training camps are drawing near. On this week’s edition of Downey and Martez, Trey Downey and Len Martez begin their previews of the Buccaneers divisional foes.

First on the docket is the Atlanta Falcons. Trey and Len discuss the Falcons decision to move on from Matt Ryan and Len explains why he thinks the situation in Atlanta is the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. Trey ponders if the Falcons might give rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder a shot at some-point during the season to see what he has, but Len thinks Ridder would be set up to fail.

The guys then discuss the limited weapons Marcus Mariota or Ridder have to work with because of wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s suspension. The guys also examine whether Kyle Pitts can make a big leap in year 2 and whether Cordarelle Patterson will offer fantasy owners the same success he did in 2021.

The guys close the show by discussing the ongoing disciplinary hearing for Deshaun Watson and agreed that the Cleveland Browns quarterback probably won’t see the field in 2022.

