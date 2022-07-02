Buccaneers Reacts Survey: What are the biggest concerns on defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country.

When Todd Bowles entered the scene as defensive coordinator three seasons ago, we knew the Buccaneers defense would have a new identity. With a scheme designed for speed along the defensive front and disguised blitzes, Tampa Bay has had lots of defensive successes throughout his time here.

But now has head coach, he has been challenged with reshaping his defensive unit due to the losses of players like safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and the additions of players like defensive back Logan Ryan and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

With challenges come trying times and potential concerns throughout the defense. So what say you, Bucs fans? Voice your opinion below by selecting the position group you feel is the biggest concern heading into the 2022 regular season.

