Brady doesn’t rule out playing beyond 2022

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback position has been one they’ve struggled with finding someone for a very long time that can help them become successful. They found that player in Tom Brady — albeit for the moment.

It’s been a short period, but Brady has helped the Bucs become a Super Bowl Champion and carried the team into the playoffs last season. He and the rest of the team are now focused on the 2022 regular season. However, what lies ahead is not certain and playing another year doesn’t necessarily appear to be written in the stars.

Yet Brady himself seems to be making it interesting (still) and making people wonder what is in fact next for the ageless wonder. We know of his deal as a Fox Sports analyst once he’s done playing football. As for continuing his career on the field, well, he hasn’t fully closed that chapter.

Variety magazine interviewer: How many more seasons do you think you’re going to be playing professional football? Tom Brady: Oh, God. Are you my wife? It feels like one of those questions she would ask me. I’m sayin’ one, but I reserve the right to change my mind.

When he will really retire is anyone’s guess and if he doesn’t the next topic of this guessing game will be if he continues his career in pewter or elsewhere.