5 Buccaneers training camp battles to watch for in 2022

With Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 training camp approaching, there is going to be a healthy amount of competition surrounding the team for starting positions, backup positions, and the final few roster spots the team has going forward with the 2022 season. Because of this, I feel it is important to look at a few of the battles that will be going on this upcoming training camp and players who will be participating in those important competitions.

Blaine Gabbert vs Kyle Trask

The battle for the Bucs backup quarterback job will begin soon and as it stands Gabbert seems to have the edge over Trask in the initial stages. The coaching staff has a large amount of trust and respect for Gabbert, but have stated that Trask will have the chance to compete this camp for the backup job. Based on how Trask does this upcoming camp could determine how the Bucs view him moving forward as the potential future face of the franchise after the Tom Brady era is finished.

Rachaad White vs Giovani Bernard vs Ke’Shawn Vaughn

While the Bucs lost Ronald Jones to the chiefs in free agency, they added a very versatile weapon in the draft with Rachaad White. White has impressed throughout the early stages of the offseason, and will look to continue to build his momentum in a training camp battle against veterans Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Bernard had the role last year of a backup receiving back and a player that was used in two minute drill situations. Meanwhile, Vaughn is looking to increase his role from last season where he found little in the way of playing time on offense and was mainly a player who played primarily special teams. This can figure to be a very fluid competition with Leonard Fournette established as the Bucs starting running back and there is a legitimate possibility that we can see a rotation of all three back throughout the course of the season depending on the situation.

Ryan Succop vs Jose Borregales

The Bucs very well may have a kicking battle on their hands this upcoming training camp. Ryan Succop has been very solid overall for the team during his couple of years in Tampa Bay, However, it is tough to ignore the growth and steady play that Borregales showed during camp this time last year. A mainstay on the bucs practice squad last year, Borregales will look to make another attempt to be the Bucs kicker moving forward this upcoming season, but faces some very stiff competition in the established starting veteran the Bucs already have in Succop.

Mike Edwards vs Keanu Neal vs Logan Ryan

The team has spent a good amount of time this offseason to increase the back end of their secondary despite the loss of Jordan Whitehead to the Jets in free agency. The Bucs have signed reliable veteran Logan Ryan to the team who looks to showcase a good amount of leadership and versatility playing multiple positions in the secondary both at corner and at safety. They also added Keanu Neal who is looking to rebound once more at the safety position after playing at the linebacker spot for the cowboys last season. Neal was one of the best young safeties during the start of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and will look to regain that form once more. Finally, you have former Bucs third round pick Mike Edwards who has been a ballhawk when he has been given opportunities to get more playing time for the team and will look to use that momentum to gain a fulltime starting job this upcoming season.

Aaron Stinnie vs Luke Goedeke vs Robert Hainsey

The Bucs had a large question mark looming after the retirement of Ali Marpet at the LG position. The team added former Patriots guard Shaq Mason along the right side of the offensive line, and then Drafted Luke Goedeke in the second round of this recent NFL Draft to compete with Veteran Aaron Stinnie, and third round pick in last years NFL Draft Robert Hainsey. This will figure to be one of the best and most intense competitions in the bucs upcoming camp as all three players have qualities that would make them good starters along the Bucs offensive line.

All these battles listed will be worth paying attention to as it could shape some of the more important starting and depth spots that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have on their roster. Training camp is looming and all players listed and even more not listed will be competing to the hardest of their abilities and it all begins in just a couple of weeks.