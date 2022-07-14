Report: Buccaneers Interested in Veteran Tight End

With Rob Gronkowski announcing his retirement, the Bucs suddenly had a big hole at tight end and the latest report could signal that Tampa Bay is looking for a veteran replacement. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kyle Rudolph could find a new home soon and that home could be in Tampa.

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph has interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp. The #Bucs have been involved, I'm told, and a reunion with the #Vikings is not off the table. This situation should crystallize some time before camps open. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 14, 2022

Rudolph, 32 spent last season with the New York Giants after spending the first 10 seasons of his career in Minnesota with the Vikings. In the 2021 season, he managed to get 26 catches for 257 receiving yards and one touchdown.

While Rudolph is not the Pro Bowl player he once was or the flashiest option available, he can still be a productive depth piece on a contending team like Tampa Bay. It will be almost impossible to replace what Gronkowski did for the Bucs offense, but adding a player like Rudolph could give them a solid 1-2 punch with Cameron Brate and don’t forget about rookie tight end Cade Otton as well.

We will see if things go any further with the Bucs and Rudolph as this is certainly a situation to keep your eyes on as training camp approaches.