Is Fournette’s weight a concern? He’s dealt with it every offseason of his career

When players across the NFL start reporting to their respective team’s mandatory practices during offseason programs, several of them may come in with extra weight they probably shouldn’t be carrying. That’s the case with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

During Tampa Bay’s first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday, the veteran tailback looked a bit hefty and he’s not worried about it.

I’m at 240-something (pounds) right now. So definitely 230, 228 is definitely my range. Obviously I need to get my weight down, which has always been (a thing) during the summer. It’s going to come back down though.

This isn’t the first time Fournette has dealt with questions about his weight during an offseason. In fact, coming out of college and while in Jacksonville, he weighed in at the combine at 240 in 2017 when the Jaguars made him the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He got into the 230-range that season before dropping to 223 in 2018. The following offseason he reached 247 then reported to camp at 228. In two of the three seasons in Jacksonville Fournette reached the 1,000-yard mark with 2018 being the exception due to injury. He has been listed at 228 pounds since.

So in other words, this weight thing isn’t anything new.

Head coach Todd Bowles was also asked about his running back’s weight and Bowles didn’t express any concerns over it.

“I don’t think anybody is where they need to be right now,” Bowles said. “It’s Training Camp where you need to be where you’ve got to be. So right now, there are guys that are in shape that could afford to lose a few pounds and there’s guys out of shape that are really under-weight. So, we’re trying to take care of that right now [and] we’ll worry about it in Training Camp.”

Fournette looking a bit on the bigger side may be a shock for some, but it’s certainly not to the man himself especially since he has managed his weight just fine every offseason. And being that he has gotten himself back down to his — what many may call — “normal” playing weight by training camp, the way “Playoff/Lombardi Lenny” looks now shouldn’t be a concern for anyone outside the Buccaneers organization.