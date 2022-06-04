Bucs Nation Podcast: Does Signing Hicks Mean Moving On From Suh?

A new month is here and it is time for a new edition of Downey and Martez. Last week on the show the guys discussed the chances of Ndamukong Suh coming back to the Buccaneers. This week it appears we have our answer after the Bucs signed Akiem Hicks to a 1-year deal.

Trey and Len both expressed skepticism in terms of the signing and compared the injury histories of Hicks and Suh. The guys also pondered just why this move was made.

The conversation then turned to whether Ryan Succop will actually be fighting for his job in training camp.

Finally the Bucs looked back at the Tampa Bay run of Ryan Fitzpatrick and discussed what the legacy of the journeyman quarterback is now that he has officially retired.

