The Bucs Should Not Be Done Adding to the Roster

Full disclosure, this piece has been in my head for a little while now and even before Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement. Now the message is even more clear.

The Bucs should not be done adding pieces to the team and now they may have to add more than one player to the mix.

With Gronk not returning, suddenly tight end becomes a potential position of need for the team and there are still a decent number of options available in free agency before training camp, but it should not stop there. While tight end has been a hot topic recently, they could use some more depth at positions such as pass rusher or cornerback.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Jason Pierre-Paul is going to return to Tampa, so maybe a pass rusher is something they could look to add and there are some notable names still out there. Perhaps a reunion with Carl Nassib makes some sense or could a guy like Trey Flowers or Justin Houston work as well? Those are just a few names but there is a lot more available right now. All three of those players would be able to fill the role of third pass rusher and would provide the team with tremendous depth.

Speaking of depth, that is another reason why they should add a piece or two. Teams can never have enough depth and that is a reason the Bucs could not get by the Rams in the divisional round last year. The losses of Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs was just too much to overcome.

Their depth in the secondary was tested throughout the entire 2021 campaign, yet they still managed to patch things up and get by until they all get healthy but even then, they had to add reinforcements in Richard Sherman. So why not try to add a veteran corner before camp even starts so if that issue comes up again, they are not trying to rush a player onto the field mid-season.

The Bucs do have a little bit of wiggle room to make a few additions According to Spotrac, they have about 12.5 million dollars in cap space available right now. This roster is one of the best in the NFL, but there are always ways to get better and the Buccaneers should be exploring those options.