Can Cade Otton Step up in his Rookie Season for the Bucs?

With Rob Gronkowski retiring from the NFL this week, it leaves the Bucs with a large looming question mark at their starting tight end position, and leaves them with a room consisting of longtime veteran Cam Brate, rookies Cade Otton, and Ko Kieft, as well as second year tight end Codey McElroy. The Bucs may very well add another veteran tight end into the mix as well, but one can assume that there might be a battle this upcoming training camp for starting snaps at the position moving forward.

One name that shouldn’t be ignored in the inevitable competition is that of Washington rookie Cade Otton, the team’s fourth round pick in the most recent 2022 NFL Draft. While some might be opposed to the idea of the team giving a large amount of meaningful snaps to a fourth round rookie when the team is supposed to be in a win now mode, there are also those who feel Otton will surprise a good amount of people throughout the remainder of the offseason.

Coming out of the draft Otton showcased a well balanced style of play at the position, excelling both as a receiver and as a blocking tight end. It is this well balanced style of play that may give Otton the advantage in any competition moving forward as Otton figures to be one of the more complete tight ends out of the bunch the Bucs have.

With good size as well at 6’5, 250 pounds, Otton will have many opportunities in the near future to cement himself as a key piece in the Bucs passing attack moving forward, and it all starts soon with his first NFL training camp on the horizon.