Bucs Nation Podcast: With Gronk Officially Gone, Time for Bucs to Move On

It is time for a big, brand new episode of Downey and Martez. This week’s main topic was obviously Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and the guys discussed it from all angles.

Trey started off by asking Len how surprised he was when the announcement came out. The conversation then went on to whether this is permanent or if Gronk could come back at some point during the season. Trey and Len also looked at what his legacy is and if he will go down as the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL.

The gents then moved onto the implications for the Buccaneers. Names like Jared Cook and Kyle Rudolph were discussed as replacements, but Trey voiced why he thinks Tampa Bay can just go into the season with what they already have. Plus Len added a potential pipe-dream replacement for Gronk.

Before wrapping the show up, the guys briefly discussed the release of Bradley Pinion and Ndamukong Suh’s interest in playing for the Vegas Raiders.

