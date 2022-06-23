Buccaneers Reacts Survey: What to do at tight end, quarterback this upcoming season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country.

We now know tight end Rob Gronkowski will no longer be a Buc, or an NFLer for that matter (for now?). We also know that quarterback Tom Brady will be the starting quarterback this upcoming season after un-retiring (duh, right?). But how will the Buccaneers handle those two positions this upcoming season?

It’s time for you to vote, Bucs fans. Should the Bucs make a move to backfill the void Gronk leaves behind? Should they give Trask some needed playing time, albeit possibly mop up duty, when Brady comes out of a game with a big lead rather than Blaine Gabbert?

Make your selections below and we’ll post the results of your selections to follow up with what the fanbase’s thoughts were.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Z8X4PF/">Please take our survey</a>

