Buccaneers Reacts Survey: What to do at tight end, quarterback this upcoming season

We now know tight end Rob Gronkowski will no longer be a Buc, or an NFLer for that matter (for now?). We also know that quarterback Tom Brady will be the starting quarterback this upcoming season after un-retiring (duh, right?). But how will the Buccaneers handle those two positions this upcoming season?
It’s time for you to vote, Bucs fans. Should the Bucs make a move to backfill the void Gronk leaves behind? Should they give Trask some needed playing time, albeit possibly mop up duty, when Brady comes out of a game with a big lead rather than Blaine Gabbert?
Make your selections below and we’ll post the results of your selections to follow up with what the fanbase’s thoughts were.
