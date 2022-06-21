Former Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski Announces his Retirement from Football

While many assumed that Rob Gronkowski would be back in the fold for the Buccaneers in 2022, that will not be the case as the veteran tight end announced on Tuesday that he is retiring for the second time.

The news was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz and later confirmed with the statement from Gronkowski himself shown above. The news of this retirement comes as a surprise to many fans as not a lot of people expected him to hang up the cleats as long as Tom Brady continued to play football.

Gronkowski was a very productive player in his two seasons in Tampa Bay, piling up 1,425 total receiving yards as well as 13 touchdown receptions and played a key role in helping the Bucs take home a Super Bowl championship as he caught two touchdowns in Super Bowl 55 in 2020.

He leaves the game after 11 NFL Seasons and is considered the greatest tight end to ever play the game by many. Gronkowski is a sure fire first ballot hall of famer when that time eventually comes.

So what is next for the Buccaneers? Well they did draft two tight ends in Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and still have veteran Cameron Brate on the roster but it would not be a surprise to see them look to add a veteran tight end to the room.

Time will tell if Tampa Bay looks to add someone else to the puzzle but Gronkowski’s impact will be tough to replace. Congratulations on a great career, Gronk.