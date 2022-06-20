Suh indicates he wants to play, but Buccaneers are ‘out of the picture’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a point to sign former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and draft defensive lineman Logan Hall as a decision regarding veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared to be that they wouldn’t be bringing him back.

It seems like Suh got the picture.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 35-year-old said that his future doesn’t have the Bucs in it.

And @NdamukongSuh on ESPN2’s NFL Live, on where he might be in the future: “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture.”



But Suh did say he would like to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2022

Suh was instrumental in the Buccaneers defensive success during his three seasons in Tampa Bay including a productive 2021 campaign that included six sacks and seven tackles for loss. But his one-year deals the pass three seasons which saw a 2021 salary of $9-million is the the speculated salary Suh is still looking for if not north of that.

The Bucs needed to go a different direction due to their cap restraints and the signing of Hicks not only gave the Buccaneers a big productive presence on the defensive front but also relief in the salary cap.