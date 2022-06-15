Tom Brady speaks on decision to return, life after football

Tom Brady joined the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday as part of a promotional tour with Hertz, with whom Brady has done plenty of commercials and has more coming down the line. Even though the conversation needed to plug Hertz’s incoming fleet of electric vehicles, Patrick made sure to ask Brady some non rental car questions.

Outside of his baseball career and which former teammates he would take with him to start a new team, Patrick was curious about the process - and conversation with Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen - about deciding not to retire after all and his transition to the booth with FOX after his career is over;

"Time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy."



-@TomBrady shares why he decided to come out of retirement. And discusses his mind set with transitioning to the booth after his career on the field is over #Bucs



Full interview: https://t.co/YreaXevZJT pic.twitter.com/OxpjGg8lB1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 15, 2022

Brady cites his “desire to compete” as a big part of his return and vows that that will inevitably fade - though many aren’t so sure.

As far as his mega-deal to join the NFL on FOX, Brady said he’s been preparing for that job his whole career. He’s in those production meetings every week, he prepares for certain teams week after week, and all of that will transition to this new role as lead color commentator on the Game of the Week crew he will be part of.

“I know there will be some growing pains,” Brady said, emphasizing that the first few games will probably be rough as he learns this new profession. FOX, on the other hand, is banking on Brady being their answer to CBS’ Tony Romo who took the commentating world by storm when he made his debut with Jim Nantz.

Not all transitions to the booth are smooth ones. Jason Whitten struggled mightily and Drew Brees was canned from both the studio and the Notre Dame broadcasts by NBC after just one year. For Brady, it’ll be about honesty and allowing his personality to shine through the way he has the last few years in Tampa.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!