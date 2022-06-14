Bucs rookies visit Mac Dill Air Force Base

Buccaneers rookies continued their efforts to give back to the Tampa Bay community by visiting MacDill Air Force Base on Monday. Buccaneers defensive lineman Logan Hall, guard Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White, and the entire 2022 rookie class had their first opportunity to visit the local base since joining the team.

The visit was highlighted by a military working dog training session, a tour of ‘Spirit of Tampa Bay,’ a KC-135 Stratotanker, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) demonstration. Players were also able to witness the re-enlistment ceremony and thank active-duty servicemen and women stationed in Tampa.

“It means everything. It means that I can wake up every day in America and know that I am safe, especially knowing that they are risking their lives every day for all of us,” said cornerback Zyon McCollum, who recently had a friend enlist in the Air Force. “I just have an outpouring of love for everybody who puts their life on the line like that.”

The Buccaneers proudly support U.S. armed forces, and the team’s military outreach efforts extend well beyond the football field. Along with the annual Salute to Service game, presented by USAA, the Buccaneers participate in a wide variety of community initiatives to benefit those who serve our country. Game day ticket programs, Veterans’ hospital visits, and events with wounded warriors are just some of the many ways the team strives to give back to the U.S. military.

“As you know, military members are from all over the country not just from here in Tampa Bay, but Tampa Bay is such a wonderful organization that even if they are a fan from somewhere else, they quickly become a fan of the Bucs,” said MacDill Air Force Deputy Chief of Public Relations Terry Montrose.

This year, the rookie class will collectively volunteer their time through a variety of programs and efforts to help introduce and connect the team’s youngest players with the Tampa Bay community and the charitable causes in the area. To learn more about the Buccaneers’ efforts to give back, visit www.buccaneers.com.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)