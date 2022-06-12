Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reveals reporting dates for training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended mandatory OTAs this past week. The long stretch of a six-plus week waiting period for training camp is officially underway and while there has been no official word from the team on camp dates, head coach Todd Bowles revealed dates as to when players and coaches are to report back for camp.

After quarterback Tom Brady stated Thursday July 23 is when camp starts, Bowles provided a bit more detail on reporting dates speaking on the Ira Kaufman Podcast via JoeBucsFan.com.

Buccaneers coaches officially report back for duty on July 20, and then it’s quarterbacks on July 23 followed by the rest of the team on July 26. Typically, players have meetings and a basic physical on their arrival date and then they’re ready to roll on the field the following day.

As JBF points out, this could change being that nothing officially has been set. So for now we’ll roll with what the ol’ ball coach has shared.

Before camp arrives, however, Bowles did leave the team with a message for his players to carry with them as minicamp ended.

“Just understand what kind of shape they need to be in to come back. And when we come back, we’re ready to go. We’re not going to start over at the beginning of Minicamp or anything like that. We’re going to start where we left off and we’re going to get better.”