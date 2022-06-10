Bucs Nation Podcast: Minicamp Means Brady is Back for Last Ride

The weekend is here and a fresh edition of Downey and Martez is here for your listening pleasure. Tom Brady spoke to the media for the first time since returning to the Bucs this week and didn’t exactly deny the story that connected him to the Miami Dolphins. One of the guys thought that was an interesting development while the other thinks it is a non story.

The guys then discussed the other news item that is being talked about coming out of the opening days of mini camp, Leonard Fournette’s weight. Trey and Len debated whether “Hefty Lenny” is something Bucs fans should be worried about.

Trey and Len then closed the show with a conversation about who the Buccaneers biggest rival is after Mike Evans comments about the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week.

