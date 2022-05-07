SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans grade the draft

Media from across the country recently chimed in on grading the Buccaneers draft from a week ago. It was overall a very positive three rounds for Tampa Bay according to pundits, but it was not time for the fans to grade the draft.

SB Nation Reacts asked Bucs fans this week to grade Tampa Bay’s draft class. And for the most part, it was graded very similar to how the media viewed it.

As you see below, 50-percent of the fanbase that voted gave the Buccaneers a B-grade for their draft selections.

General manager Jason Licht had another stellar draft alongside new head coach Todd Bowles. They got things going in Round 1 with a trade out of the round and into the top of the second round and used draft capital throughout the remaining rounds to maneuver through draft picks and continue their draft strategy.

The may not have had the best draft out of all 32 teams. But it is fair to say that they had a very solid draft.