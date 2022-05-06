Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Use Draft Trades To Address Needs

It is hard to believe that the NFL Draft is already a week back in the rear view mirror, but that just means another new edition of Downey & Martez. The guys broke down all of the 2022 draft class for the Buccaneers on this show.

Trey started the show by telling you why he thinks Luke Goedeke could start in 2022 while Len gave you someone on the roster who might have something to say about that. The guys were then very split on the prospects of Rachaad White and him being a contributor on this football team.

Trey then explained why a 4th round pick will have the biggest impact on this year’s squad while Len zeroed in on a 5th rounder. Before wrapping the show the guys examined where all of the top quarterbacks were taken this year and told you who is in the best situation to eventually start for the team that drafted him.

