Report: Buccaneers sign Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks to a 1 year contract

Multiple reports are surfacing that the Buccaneers have added a big piece along the defensive line. The team reportedly agreed to a one year contract worth up to 10 million dollars with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

Hicks, 32 was a free agent after his time with the Chicago Bears had ended. In six seasons in Chicago, Hicks was very productive, having seasons of 7, 8.5 and 7.5 sacks in three straight years. The issue for Hicks recently has been his health. He has not played a full season since 2018, even though he got close to full season in 2020 with 15 games.

Hicks joins a Bucs defensive line that now also features rookie Logan Hall as well as veterans Will Gholston and Vita Vea. Those pieces together will look to give the Bucs a big boost in the interior pass rush area.

The signing likely signals the end of Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa as the team has seemingly now found his replacement along the defensive line.

Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall. And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over. https://t.co/JoMTNE62DX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

When healthy, Hicks has proven that he can be a productive player and still play at a high level, even at the age of 32. The Bucs are hoping he can provide a solid veteran presence and bring some much needed pass rush ability to a already very talented defensive line.

Time will tell if the Bucs are done making additions to the roster, but the signing of Akiem Hicks is a huge get for the front office as the Bucs look to once again contend in 2022.