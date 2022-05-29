A big payday is projected for Buccaneers linebacker Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White often plays at a speed opponents don’t see coming. The Bucs stud linebacker is usually all over the field bringing down ball carriers and seems to find his way into the backfield of the opposition more often than not.

Factor all that in with his ability to bring down the quarterback and force turnovers, there are many reasons why the the 2019 fifth overall pick is due for a big payday soon.

In a recent article on ESPN from Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, Spielberger projects White’s big NFL contract to be worth $21-million per season.

White’s rare physical ability at off-ball linebacker makes him an impact player in many different facets, and he is well out in front of his peers when it comes to rushing the passer. Since 2019, White’s 76 quarterback pressures and 13 sacks are the most of any off-ball linebacker, and he also ranks tied for sixth with 36 tackles for loss or no gain over the three-year span. White will be just 24 years old for the entirety of his fourth NFL season in 2022 — younger than a handful of players in this year’s draft class — so there’s a lot of room for improvement. That is a scary thought considering the difference-maker he already is through his first three years in the league. Contract projection: Five years, $105 million ($21M per year), $55 million total guaranteed

Spielberger does point out White’s flaws, like his struggles in coverage and his tendency to be too aggressive at times. But the Buccaneers see a lot in him and there should be no questioning a second contract from Tampa Bay in the coming seasons even if it’s around what was projected.