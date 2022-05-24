Tom Brady posts video working out with Rob Gronkowski

The speculation of whether Rob Gronkowski will or won’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues. In a recent video from Tom Brady on Twitter, the Buccaneers QB is seen playing baseball with Rob Gronkowski in a fun, lighthearted workout with Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerero.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

As of the posting of this video, Rob Gronkowski has still not decided as to whether or not he is going to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems like there is more momentum in favor of Gronkowski returning for another season with the Bucs. Gronkowski has said that he will either play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire and that there will be no other options, but there has also been speculation from Pro Football Talk that Gronk’s asking price may be a bit high for the team to pay at the moment.

Whatever the situation might be, it does appear that Gronkowski is staying in shape in case of a return to football, and spending quality time with the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting QB, and best friend Tom Brady.