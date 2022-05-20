Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs now in Bowles’ hands

It is time for a new edition of Downey and Martez. The Buccaneers have completed rookie mini camp and are on to OTA’s. These are the first big practices in Tampa Bay that Todd Bowles is in charge of and the guys discussed how the Bucs will look different with the former Jets coach at the helm.

Len told you why he thinks Bowles gives Tampa to win the Super Bowl this year while Trey explained why he thought Tampa should’ve given Byron Leftwich the job.

The conversation then turned to Kyle Trask and what the Bucs internal goals should be for the second year player. Trey and Len then turned to the defensive side of the ball and discussed whether one of the new secondary editions will be the new leader of the unit.

Finally, Trey asked Len what his USFL viewing habits have been like so far.

