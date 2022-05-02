Buccaneers 2022 NFL Draft Grade Roundup

Overall, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a very good 2022 NFL Draft. From trading out of the first, gaining some draft capital, and making some solid selections, general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles were successful in their first draft together as a GM and HC combo. And many outlets seem to agree.

Below are some snippets of what several across the national media had to say about the Buccaneers draft this weekend along with how they graded them.

CBS Sports

Grade: B

“Trading out of Round 1 was completely justifiable and Logan Hall and Rachaad White are instant-impact types. Zyon McCollum was picked way later than he should have been available.”

SI.com

Grade: B-

“If the Buccaneers can isolate some guards and centers for Hall to attack—which shouldn’t be hard given their personnel—this can be an immediate high upside pick.“

NFL.com

Grade: A

“The Buccaneers deftly traded out of the first round and still got Hall, who is similar to veteran William Gholston. General manager Jason Licht made two other good picks on Day 2, with Goedeke meeting the need for a lineman to replace the retired Ali Marpet and White a gliding running/receiving threat like free-agent departure Ronald Jones.”

ESPN

Grade: B

“It’s possible Tampa Bay was always going to take Logan Hall in Round 1, which means trading back six spots into the top of Round 2, getting him at No. 33 and adding a fourth- and sixth-round pick is stellar work by general manager Jason Licht.”

Pro Football Focus

Grade: B

“The 72nd-ranked player on PFF’s Big Board, Logan Hall is a bit of a reach in our eyes for a player who projects as a pass-rushing project. The fit in Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense, though.”

Bleacher Report

Grade: B

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a strong start by trading back and still getting a player that makes sense for them.”

SB Nation

Grade: A

“However, in the end they got three starting caliber players (Hall, Goedeke and Otton) in a draft where they didn’t pick until the second round. That’s a solid class for a team this good to begin with.”