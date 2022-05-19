Buccaneers preseason schedule set

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today confirmed the dates and times of the team’s 2022 preseason slate, which will feature matchups with the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

Tampa Bay will begin its 2022 preseason with a home game at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will mark the 33rd all-time preseason meeting between the Buccaneers and Dolphins – the most against any opponent in Tampa Bay’s franchise history.

In preseason Week 2, the Buccaneers will travel to face the Tennessee Titans, marking the third matchup between the two teams over the past five seasons. Tampa Bay owns a 7-4 advantage over the Titans in preseason meetings, including a 4-2 mark on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Saturday, August 20.

The Buccaneers will close out the 2022 preseason with a visit to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will mark just the sixth preseason meeting between Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, and the first since 1989.

