WATCH: Full interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White

On Monday, The Buccaneers 3rd round draft pick in the recent 2022 NFL draft, and current member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back room Rachaad White sat down with Bucs Nation’s James Hill for an interview. In this interview, they talked about many topics including White’s experience at the buccaneers recent rookie mini-camp, learning from players like Leonard Fournette, Giovanni Bernard and Tom Brady, his motivations for playing football, and his goals moving forward in his rookie season.

During the conversation about his experiences, White expressed his willingness to learn and grow as well as wanting to be the best that he can possibly be both as a player and as a person moving forward with his career in the NFL.

White was also very open about what things he has already learned about what it means to be an NFL player and some players that he has looked to mold his game after including players such as Jamaal Charles, Arian Foster, and more.

