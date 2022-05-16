Buccaneers give contracts to three after rookie minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed wide receiver Kameron Brown, defensive tackle Mike Greene and tight end JJ Howland, following their participation as tryout players in the team’s Rookie Minicamp.

Brown (6-3, 210) played the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina (2020-21), following five years at Charleston Southern (2015-19). In his two seasons at Coastal Carolina, Brown tallied 56 receptions for 911 yards (16.3 avg.) and eight touchdowns, earning All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors in his final season in 2021. Brown redshirted as a freshman at Charleston Southern in 2015 before earning back-to-back second-team All-Big South accolades in 2016-17. He then was granted a medical redshirt in 2018 before finishing his time in Charleston with second-team All-Big South honors in 2019, tying the team record for single-season touchdown receptions with 10. The Graniteville, South Carolina, native will wear No. 6 for Tampa Bay.

Greene (6-3, 293) comes to Tampa Bay after spending five collegiate seasons at James Madison, in which he played in 57 games, recording 177 tackles (39 for loss), 18.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Greene earned first-team All-America honors in his true senior season (2021-21), leading the Colonial Athletic Association in tackles for loss (10.5) on his way to CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also was named third-team All-CAA in 2019, first-team All-CAA in 2020-21, and second-team All-CAA in 2021. The Richmond, Virginia, native will wear No. 71 for the Buccaneers.

Howland (6-6, 255) spent five years at Yale from 2017-21, appearing in 20 games and recording 34 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns. He was named All-Ivy League first team in his final season in 2021, in addition to being named All-Ivy League honorable mention in 2018. Howland got injured during the first game of the 2019 season and did not play in 2020 due to the cancelled Ivy League season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fiskdale, Massachusetts, native will wear No. 82 for Tampa Bay.

In addition, the Buccaneers waived defensive linemanKobe Smith and wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr.

