Bucs Nation Podcast: Breaking Down Bucs 2022 Schedule

The NFL schedule dropped on Thursday and that means it is time for a new edition of Downey and Martez. Trey Downey and Len Martez break-down the entire slate of games for the Buccaneers.

Trey starts things off by explaining why he thinks the Bucs opening weekend trip to Dallas is a bit of lazy scheduling from the NFL. Len then told Trey why he thinks the opening month is the toughest stretch Tampa Bay will face all season. The guys then give you the Bucs game they already have circled on their calendars before telling you what match-up not involving Tampa they are most excited to see.

Before the show was over the guys discussed Tom Brady’s huge deal with Fox Sports and whether Greg Olsen, former Pro-Bowl tight end turned color analyst, is getting a raw deal.

