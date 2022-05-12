Bucs announce signings of four from 2022 draft class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially gotten four of their 2022 draft class selections under contract, headlined by running back Rachaad White - their third round pick out of Arizona State.

The Bucs also signed cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Ko Kieft, and outside linebacker Andre Anthony on Thursday.

White has been vocal in his desire to earn the lead running back spot, even with Leonard Fournette ahead of him. While GM Jason Licht hasn’t had great success drafting running backs during his tenure, both Licht and White look to change that this season.

McCollum, a 6’2” corner with sub-4.4 speed, was a player the Buccaneers traded a 2023 fourth round pick in order to get and will fit well in Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme. Bowles loves big, physical corners with speed and McCollum checks off every box.

While Kieft had limited receptions in his collegiate career, his blocking is already on the cusp of an elite level.

All the contracts are for four years, per the CBA where all draft picks get four year deals while the fifth year option is reserved for first round picks. The Bucs won’t have a player with a fifth year option in this class due to trading out of the first round and selecting Logan Hall at pick 33.

That means the remaining unsigned members of the draft class are defensive tackle Logan Hall, punter Jake Camarda, tight end Cade Otton, and offensive guard Luke Goedeke.