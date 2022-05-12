NFL Schedule Release 2022: Buccaneers headline primetime games

The 2022 Buccaneers regular season schedule has been officially announce and boy will the fans be in for a treat (or several) this upcoming season.

Fans will get to watch their beloved Bucs in five primetime games, which is the same as last season. With games like the “home” game in Germany against the Seahawks, Monday Night Football at home against the Saints, and Sunday Night Football also at home against the Chiefs there will be plenty of opportunities to catch Tampa Bay in several primetime slots this season.

DraftKings has several lines out already for the upcoming season like the previously mentioned matchup against the Chiefs (Bucs already favored, by the way) and Tom Brady touchdowns for 2022.

Speaking of Brady, will this upcoming season’s schedule be his official farewell tour? The full slate of games is posted below.

You can break down the schedule however you’d like, but the toughest stretch of games appears to be right at the beginning of the season in the first quarter of the schedule.

Better start planning your travels accordingly, Bucs fans. Especially during Christmas.