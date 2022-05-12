Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Schedule Release Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will find out Thursday when they will be playing their respective opponents this upcoming season. There will be plenty of leaks throughout the day but in typical NFL fashion nothing is “official” until they release the schedules — or until they start airing their NFL Network schedule release show because, well, that’s what they do.

We already know the Buccaneers will be playing in the first ever game in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks on November 13 as the home team. But the rest of the schedule is still unknown.

Tampa Bay will undoubtedly see it’s fair share of primetime games in 2022 similar to the five games under the lights last season. Games at Raymond James Stadium feature the typical divisional matchups while adding the Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, and Rams traveling to play the Steelers, Browns, 49ers, Cardinals, and Cowboys with the annual trips to Charlotte, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

Surely the NFL schedule makers will favor several of those matchups to be late Sunday afternoon (aside from the west coast trips) and night games throughout 2022. But which ones will they be? We’ll find out soon enough.