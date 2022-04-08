Bucs Nation Reacts: What will the Buccaneers’ record be under new head coach Todd Bowles?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Buccaneers, to say the least. From Tom Brady’s retirement, to his unretirement, to Bruce Arians’ unexpected transition to a front office role, there have been a lot of big moves for Bucs fans to process. Now that the dust is settling, it’s time to think about the future of the team under new head coach Todd Bowles.

The Bucs are coming off of a 13-4 season, an NFC South title, and a Divisional Round exit against the Rams, the team that ended up bringing home the Lombardi Trophy last season. Can the Buccaneers sustain that success, or even build on it, in 2022?

What do you expect from the team this season under Bowles’ leadership? Weigh in via our survey below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

