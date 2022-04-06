Quarterback Blaine Gabbert re-signs with the Bucs

The Buccaneers Wednesday announced the re-signing of quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert (6-5, 235) has appeared in 10 games with the Buccaneers over the last two seasons in Tampa Bay (2020-21), completing 16-of-27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 108.6 passer rating. He originally signed with Tampa Bay on March 27, 2019, but spent his first season with the Buccaneers on Injured Reserve. Gabbert was a member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV championship roster.

Gabbert entered the league as a first-round pick (10th overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2011 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the Jaguars (2011-13) before playing for the San Francisco 49ers (2014-16), Arizona Cardinals (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018). Gabbert has appeared in 66 career games, with 48 starts, completing 858-of-1,525 passes for 9,273 yards. He has thrown 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions, for a 72.4 passer rating. He has also rushed 195 times for 640 yards and three touchdowns.

A native of Ballwin, Missouri, Gabbert played collegiately at Missouri. He wears No. 11 for Tampa Bay.

