Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Buccaneers did some wheelin’ and dealin’ in the 2022 NFL Draft and came away with a solid crop of players to add to an already championship contending roster.

After trading out of the first round and picking up two additional picks from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buccaneers selected University of Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall. The also traded up in the third, then gave up a future fourth-round pick to move into the fifth and gain an additional seventh - again, with the Jaguars. Finally, packaging two of those sevenths to move into the back of the sixth.

Here is how the Bucs’ draft class ended up;

Round Two: Logan Hall - DT, Houston; Luke Goedeke - OG, Central Michigan

Round Three: Rachaad Evans - RB, Arizona State

Round Four: Cade Otton - TE, Washington; Jake Camarda - P, Georgia

Round Five: Zyon McCollum - CB, Sam Houston

Round Six: Ko Kieft - TE, Minnesota

Round Seven: Andre Anthony - EDGE, LSU

Now the Buccaneers will try to find some undrafted gems that can contribute at least on Special Teams or potentially be a diamond in the rough like Cam Brate and become a bigger part of the team than expected.

The most recent reports appear at the top of the thread;

Kaylon Geiger to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

North Carolina CB Kyler McMichael is signing as an UDFA with the #Bucs, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Rutgers LB Olakunle Fatukasi has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers as a UDFA. @nflnetwork @RFootball — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 30, 2022

Bucs are signing former Clemson safety Nolan Turner as an undrafted rookie free agent. Two-year captain with the Tigers, 259 tackles in his career, ran a 4.37 40 at combine. Over 700 special teams snaps in college as well. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2022

Here's a seventh UDFA for Bucs, confirmed -- Dylan Cook is a 6-6, 309-pound offensive tackle from Montana. https://t.co/HeLawMwFTT — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2022

First rookie tryout contract I can report for the Bucs -- FSU tackle Devontay Love-Taylor will go to rookie minicamp as a tryout player. 6-3, 301 pounds. Played locally at Mitchell High in Trinity. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2022

A fourth undrafted rookie receiver signing with the Bucs, with even wilder stats. Western Kentucky's Jereth Sterns had 150 catches for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Only 5-9, but you don't get more productive than that ... — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2022

Jordan Young @ODU signed with Buccaneers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022