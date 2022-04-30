Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Draft Starts On Defense

The boys are back in a big way with an NFL Draft edition of Downey and Martez. The guys hit the record button right after the Buccaneers selected Logan Hall with the 33rd overall selection. The guys discussed the pick and how he fits into Tampa Bay’s defense.

The guys then rewound to night one and discussed what might have led to the Bucs trading out of the first round. Trey also asked Len if the Bucs might’ve been hoping that one of the safeties that went at 31 and 32 would be waiting there at 33. The talk then turned to the crazy wide receiver trades. The guys debated whether the Hollywood Brown or AJ Brown trade was more surprising.

Len then explained why he was surprised at the lack of quarterbacks taken while Trey doubled down on his prediction for Kenny Pickett. The gents then closed out the show by discussing what Tampa Bay may need to address before the draft is over.

