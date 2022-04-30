Buccaneers Potential Day Three Targets

Day two was a very busy one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team started off the night with the drafting of Defensive End Logan Hall at the start of the second round, and would then draft Guard Luke Goedeke at the end of round two, and would finally draft running back Rachaad White at the end of round three. While the Bucs did address a good amount of needs in day number two, there are still plenty of options for the Bucs to look at in day number three starting with the fourth round where the team has the opening pick.

One position the Buccaneers could consider is cornerback. The team could use depth and one name to watch on that front would be Tariq Woolen from UTSA who we’ve written about here at bucsnation.com. Woolen would give the Bucs very quality depth that could grow in a future starter for the team depending on the contracts of Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy Bunting in the future.

Another position the Bucs can look at is the tight end position. As of this writing, the Bucs have yet to re-sign Rob Gronkowski and could look to add more depth at the position in the fourth round in the draft where they own two picks. Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State would be a potential option for the team in this position of need as Kolar has been connected to the Buccaneers in recent weeks and would give the team a depth piece that can offer some production both as a blocker and as a receiver as well.

Finally, some players the Bucs could look to get in later rounds (They own two seventh-round picks after their trade up to select Luke Goedeke in round two) could include players like Bubba Bolden, Smoke Monday, Kyle Phillips, and other depth pieces that could give the Bucs solid backups as well as productive special teams players.