2022 NFL Draft Day 3: TV schedule, start time, more

The 2022 NFL Draft is entering its final day. The draft has been held in Las Vegas and we’ve seen everything from surprise picks and trades to typical fan entertainment provided by the NFL like picks announced by celebrities to an illusionist hanging high above the draft stage.

Entering Day 3 of this year’s draft, the Buccaneers traded out of the first round and landed two quality players in the second round with the selections of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall and offensive lineman Luke Goedeke out of Central Michigan. They ended Day 2 with another quality pick in Arizona State running back Rachaad White who has decent hands out of the backfield.

This year’s action has been carried live on three different networks, with ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network each providing the telecasts of the full event. It’ll be much the same entering the final day so check out the full schedule below and be sure to follow along on Bucs Nation’s tracker as our very own James Yarcho tracks Tampa Bay’s picks as they happen.

Enjoy Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

Day 3 - Rounds 4 through 7

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Start time: 12:00 Noon Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 5 minutes per selection (Rounds 4 through 6), 4 minutes per selection (Round 7)

