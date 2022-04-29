What Logan Hall does for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers led off Day 2 of the NFL Draft with their first selection of the event, bringing in Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall.

The pick fills the team’s most obvious need given the group’s excessive age and lack of depth, as Hall will likely get involved right away – especially if Ndamukong Suh doesn’t return. The 22-year-old absolutely fits what the team looks for in the sense that he’s a twitched up, physically imposing athlete with projectable traits.

Logan Hall Career Stats

2018: 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, FF

2019: 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs

2020: 23 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, PBU

2021: 47 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks

Hall made noise as a two-year starter for the Houston Cougars, with whom he played all over the field. He lined up primarily at 3-technique, but he moved around frequently from nose tackle to 5-technique to even edge rusher. Given Todd Bowles’s propensity for terrorizing offenses with unorthodox, unique defensive subpackages, said versatility is a clear selling point. It played a major role in Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s selection last year as well, so it’s safe to say this is a firm draft philosophy for the franchise now.

Hall is a bit of a tweener being so long (6-foot-6 with a huge 79 ¼” wingspan) but “only” 280 pounds, but the Bucs seem confident in his ability to put on some more weight to handle defensive tackle at the pro level without compromising his awesome explosiveness and agility.

"Everything we want in a Buc."



️: HC Todd Bowles on @loganhall_ pic.twitter.com/nifmwiHVTU — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 29, 2022

onsidering his prototypical frame and the positive physical development he’s already undergone since being recruited as a 220-pound defensive end in high school, that seems like a fair bet.

Logan Hall Athletic Testing

So, what specifically does Hall bring on the field?

His violent power immediately stands out, as he gave problems to players of all different skill levels when everything was working. He’s got a nice toolbox of pass rush moves, including a smooth swim and a wicked swipe/slap that felt like his go-tos last year. He could stand to develop counters and better hand usage though, but that’s not atypical of guys that share his archetype. The same goes for improving the consistency of his pad level, which again is normal for taller-than-average guys.

The Buccaneers 33rd overall pick, Logan Hall. pic.twitter.com/vHuOGo8B7q — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 29, 2022

hat’s really encouraging about Hall was his noticeably improved mental skills on the football field from his junior to senior years. He seemed to have a better feel for blocking assignments and play recognition, which led to more splash plays (13.5 tackles for loss/6.5 sacks in 13 games last year vs. just 2/1 in 8 games in 2021).

Combine that all with glowing reports about Hall’s elite work ethic, relentless motor and focused playing mentality, and it’s really easy to see why the Bucs fell in love with him. His ceiling projects comparably to Arik Armstead or DeForest Buckner – two high-level Pro Bowlers.

Just got off the phone with an assistant GM, who had this to say about @UHCougarFB DE Logan Hall: “Very explosive, prototypical 6-6, 285-pound frame with good feet too. Tons of moves and counters, and the effort is consistently there to become a Pro Bowler.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2022

hat level of play is likely unrealistic in Year 1, but you could see some real fireworks when he takes over as a full-time starter in Year 2. This is a good pick.

Let us know what you think about this selection in the comments below!