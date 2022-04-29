Welcome to Bucs Nation’s 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread! The first round of the draft is in the books so it’s time to move on to the second day of draft selections which begins at 7:00 PM ET and your Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the first pick of the day to kick off Round 2 (No. 33).

The first round ended with a trade by Tampa Bay with Jacksonville out of the first round. It looked very good at the time with plenty of the top rated players still available. However, guys like Dax Hill and Devonte Wyatt went a couple picks after the trade which frustrated many fans.

Is it because Tampa Bay has their sights set on another guy at the top of round, like Houston’s Logan Hall? We shall see.

Enjoy each other’s company in the comments below and enjoy Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

