Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

The NFL Draft is finally upon us! The players are in the house as the NFL Draft spends three days in Las Vegas and the lives of 262 individuals change forever.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they are only slotted to get six of those 262 as the draft begins. That doesn’t mean they will select six, however as they could trade some away to move up or gain some to move down.

Heading into the draft there are some needs the Buccaneers need to address - primarily along the offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary, tight end, and running back. With the retirement of Ali Marpet and departure of Alex Cappa, the Bucs traded a fifth round pick to the Patriots for Shaq Mason and look to Aaron Stinnie to take over at guard. That doesn’t preclude them from drafting an interior lineman on Thursday night to compete for a starting job.

Then you have the unknown statuses of Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs have Vita Vea and William Gholston along the defensive line but need a starter if Suh isn’t going to return. With Gronk, it doesn’t matter whether he returns or not - the Bucs still need another tight end to go with Cameron Brate and Cody McElroy.

Then in the secondary you saw the Bucs bring in safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal. Ryan isn’t a true safety and is more of a hybrid player while Neal is returning to safety this season after spending a season at linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs could still be in the market for a true, starting safety to line up opposite Antoine Winfield Jr.

Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean are both in contract years and Murphy-Bunting is coming off of a disappointing season both in terms of injury and performance. As we saw last season, cornerback depth is an issue and one injury could derail the entire unit.

Finally, Tom Brady has plenty of weapons but the Buccaneers will need to look to replace Ronald Jones and give Leonard Fournette a complimentary back to go along with Gio Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. And don’t be surprised if the Bucs take a wide receiver as that was another position group that wasn’t as deep as many thought in 2021 and Chris Godwin’s ACL recovery may cause him to miss time early in the season.

As it stands now, the Buccaneers are selecting at picks 27, 60, 91, 133, 248, and 261. Below, we will track all the Buccaneers picks from the weekend with trade details should any occur. You can check out all of the odds for this year’s draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Team Needs

IOL, DL, TE, CB, S, RB

Buccaneers Picks

Round One: Pick 28 - TRADED TO JACKSONVILLE. Bucs receive picks 33, 106, and 180

Round Two: Pick 33 -

Round Two: Pick 60 -

Round Three: Pick 91 -

Round Four: Pick 106 -

Round Four: Pick 133 -

Round Six: Pick 180 -

Round Seven: Pick 248 -

Round Seven: Pick 263 -