Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Houston DE, Logan Hall

Every year we here at Bucs Nation identify 30 NFL Draft prospects we’d either like to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers target or have reason to believe they will, at the end of April.

It’s not an easy list to make, and this year’s group was perhaps the most challenging of all.

To pick just 30 out of all the talented young men about to start their NFL careers was difficult, but it’s done, and now we turn our attention to someone who can come in and help the depth of the Buccaneers interior defensive line, Logan Hall out of Houston

LOGAN HALL’S COLLEGIATE CAREER

Logan Hall played all four years at Houston and had some production in his first four seasons with a combined 50 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, and 1 forced fumble in his first three seasons. However, in his senior season Hall would explode with production with 47 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks which were his most productive season in college football by far.

PRO DAY AND SCOUTING COMBINE

Logan Hall did not participate in the bench press, the broad jump, or the 60-yard shuttle at the NFL combine. However, Hall did post a 4.88 40-yard dash, a 30-inch vertical jump, a 7.25 3 cone drill, and a 4.44 20-yard shuttle while at the combine.

WHAT HALL CAN DO FOR THE BUCS IN 2022

Hall at the very least would give the Buccaneers a strong rotational player in their interior defensive line unit in year one. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not bring back Ndamukong Suh, Hall would then slot into a starting role in the team's defensive line alongside Vita Vea and Will Gholston.

THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK

Logan Hall would figure to be the full time starter for the Bucs after three seasons with the team. Vita Vea would still look to be the starter in the middle of the defensive line and there is a strong chance there will be a new player in Gholston’s spot.

STOCK REPORT

The stock of Hall has consistently been in the late first or early second round for the upcoming NFL Draft. Hall has been linked to the Bucs in several mock drafts and is a legitimate option for the team either in the first or second round.

ON THE CLOCK...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking Logan Hall in the first round or trading up in the second round is a legitimate possibility. Hall would offer the Buccaneers an immediate starter if they don’t re-sign Suh and would give them a very strong rotational player if they do re-sign Suh. Either way, Hall would figure to be a strong option for the Bucs defensive line for the Buccaneers in the upcoming draft and it is something that they should consider.

Let us know Bucs Fans, what do you think about the possibility of the Bucs drafting Logan Hall.