SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans unanimously feel team is heading in the right direction

After the move made by the Buccaneers organization to name Todd Bowles as the new head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down, Tampa Bay fans were a bag of mixed feelings.

However, since the dust has settled, things are a bit different now.

In the latest SB Nation reacts poll, 100-percent of Bucs fans are confident the team is moving in the right direction.

As the 2021 season ended with the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, the Buccaneers saw themselves with many uncertainties heading into the offseason. Then, 65-percent of Bucs fans were confident in the direction of the team.

Since then, Tom Brady has retired then un-retired, Arians has stepped down, and we now see Todd Bowles as the head coach. There are still some unanswered questions but the offseason dust has settled and we’re now seeing a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season.

Will Tampa Bay continue their recent successes? Only time will tell.