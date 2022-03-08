Bucs place the franchise tag on Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the team has applied its franchise tag to wide receiverChris Godwin.

Godwin (6-1, 209) has started 47-of-72 games in which he has appeared for Tampa Bay since entering the league as a third-round selection (No. 84 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his five seasons with the Buccaneers, Godwin has totaled 342 receptions for 4,643 yards (13.6 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. He earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 after finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,333).

In 2021, Godwin led the team with a career-high 98 receptions and 1,103 receiving yards to go along with his five receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He ranked third in the NFL among qualified players in receptions per game (7.0) and seventh in receiving yards per game (78.8).

Godwin’s career-best 98 receptions in 2021 stand as the second-most in a single season in franchise history, while his 1,333 receiving yards in 2019 rank tied for fourth in team annals. Among Tampa Bay career ranks, Godwin is third in team history in receptions, fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns. He was also a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl LV championship team, contributing 16 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown during the team’s four-game playoff run.

A native of Middletown, Delaware, Godwin played collegiately at Penn State.

