Buccaneers trying to work out long term deal with Chris Godwin ahead of deadline

According to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working hard to hammer out a long term deal with star receiver Chris Godwin ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. deadline for the franchise tag;

One source "This could come down to the wire" — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 8, 2022

Multiple reports over the last few days have said that the Buccaneers would be willing to use the tag on Goodwin for a second straight season, counting more than $19 million against the cap, in order to ensure they keep him inn the building. The speculation would be that the tag would serve as a placeholder to gain exclusive negotiating rights to get the long term deal finalized without other teams bidding on Godwin's services.

The issue with that is the Bucs also have their top corner preparing to hit the market and if Godwin has the franchise tag, Carlton Davis is likely headed out the door.

If the Bucs are indeed able to get the deal done prior to the deadline Tuesday, the franchise tag can be used to lock in one of many high profile free agents the Buccaneers have - whether that's Davis, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead, or Alex Cappa - in order to get more time to negotiate a deal or, at the very least, ensure they're back for 2022.

As Russini says in her tweet, a source told her this could “come down to the wire” for the Buccaneers. Many are keeping their fingers crossed that Godwin will be around for the long haul and the Bucs can utilize that franchise tag to retain more of their talented core from the Super Bowl LV winning team.