Todd Bowles gets new five-year contract to be Buccaneers head coach

The Buccaneers named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as the team’s next head coach alongside the decision from now former head coach Bruce Arians to step down. And it’s not on a short-term basis, but rather a reportedly lengthy deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay signed Bowles to a five-year deal to coach the team.

Todd Bowles’ new five-year HC contract was finalized earlier today, per source. https://t.co/jvCFkARxIR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades.” Bowles said via the team’s press release. “Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”

The team will be all-in with Bowles as ownership spoke highly of their new head coach.

“Todd is an outstanding coach and one of the league’s most respected defensive minds,” Owner and Co-Chairman Joel Glazer said. “He is a natural leader who has a great understanding of all phases of the game and a passion for teaching and developing young talent. His defensive unit played a critical role in our run to winning Super Bowl LV, and he has transformed our defense into one of the league’s finest over the past three seasons. We are thrilled to have him leading our team into this next era of Buccaneer football.”

Over the last two regular seasons, the Buccaneers have allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (21.5) and the fifth-fewest yards per game (329.4). In six postseason contests in the last two years, the Tampa Bay tallied 16 takeaways, seven more than any other team. Bowles was the architect behind a historic defensive performance that catapulted the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory. His unit held the explosive Kansas City Chiefs’ offense to nine points and without a touchdown for the first time in 54 games with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback.

